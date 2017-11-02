The courage of a woman is NOT enough

Now in its fourth year, shelters across the province are engaging the community to become more aware of the often overlooked issue of woman abuse in Ontario. November is Woman Abuse Awareness Month. The purple scarf is a symbol of the courage it takes a woman to leave her abuser. However, the courage of the woman is not enough. It takes the strength of an entire community to end violence against women.

On average 20-30 women a year are murdered in the province of Ontario alone. It is the number two reason for calls to the emergency police services. Additionally, it overwhelmingly affects the children of these women.

During the month of November, everyone across Ontario is invited to participate in showing abused women across the province that they have our support. The United Nations has designated November 25 (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) as the first of 16 days of Action to eliminate Violence Against Women across the world. We are asking Ontarians to wear our purple scarf especially on these days to share your courage with abused women and their children and show that their community supports them and they are not alone.

If anyone in North Grenville or Merrickville-Wolford is planning an event, or would be interested in doing so, please contact us at the Times and we will provide whatever support we can. Contact [email protected], or call 613-215-0735.