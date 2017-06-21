CRA scams still being reported

The Grenville County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advises that the CRA Scam continues to be reported in our area. In the CRA scam, criminals extort money from their victims by telephone, mail, text message or email, in a fraudulent communication that claims to be from the Canada Revenue Agency requesting personal information such as a social insurance number, credit card number, bank account number, or passport number.

For example, an area resident recently reported having received a phone call from a caller who stated that they worked for the CRA. This resident was advised that they owed thousands of dollars in back taxes and if they didn’t provide personal identifying information, including their SIN number, that the RCMP would come to their house and arrest them. Unfortunately, in this example, the resident fell for the scam and now has to go through the process of re-securing her identity and banking information.

To avoid becoming a victim, police advise you to first check with another family member or trusted friend to verify the information BEFORE sending money or providing credit card information by phone or e-mail. If you or someone you know suspect they’ve been a victim of the Emergency Scam or someone posing as a Canada Revenue Agency official, hang up and contact your local police service. You can also file a complaint through the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.