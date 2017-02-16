The United Way Leeds & Grenville Board of Directors would like to announce the departure of our Executive Director, Melissa Hillier. “At this time, the Board is taking a step back to look at our strengths and our opportunities for growth; so that United Way Leeds & Grenville can continue to make the greatest impact possible on the most pressing social issues experienced in our community,” said Shawn Souder, Board President.

“I would like to thank this amazing community for their continued generosity and their support of the United Way,” said Melissa Hillier, departing Executive Director. “I know that it has been tough for organizations to meet their targets, both in Leeds Grenville and the surrounding communities. However, I am very proud of the staff and volunteers, for raising well over three-quarters of a million dollars, in both 2015 and 2016.”

Melissa will be moving to Seattle to join her husband, Dr. Matthew Rodrigues, as he pursues his career in Cancer research. “I have seen first-hand, how committed the Board, Volunteers and Staff are to changing lives locally; I will be cheering them on from Seattle,” added Melissa.

Please keep an eye out for details regarding the Executive Director position, as they will be posted through local media and at www.uwlg.org in the near future. The Hiring Committee is targeting May 1st 2017, to have a new Executive Director in place. In the meantime, Melissa has committed to remain with the organization until the transition is complete.

United Way Leeds & Grenville is a non-profit agency that supports 22 local partner agencies in the community. Its mission is to improve lives and build community by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action. UWLG is dedicated to bringing people together to build vibrant, and caring communities. For more information, please visit www.uwlg.org.