submitted by the Municipality of North Grenville

The first draft of Budget 2018: Journey Towards Financial Sustainability, is a balanced budget that allocates over $26 million to fund projects as diverse as road re-construction, a new play structure, a satellite fire station and continued improvements to the trails system.

Of the $26 million included in the budget, approximately $13.5 million will be raised from Municipal taxes which represents a 2% tax rate increase in keeping with the Council-approved Long-Term Financial Plan. The remaining budget will be funded from a variety of other sources including grants, user fees, development charges and reserves. Budget 2018 does not include any new borrowing.

The first draft of the budget was released on the Municipal website on November 6 and formally presented at the Committee of the Whole meeting that evening.

The complete draft budget is on the Municipal website at www.northgrenville.ca/budget. Paper copies of the budget are available for review at the Municipal Office (285 County Road 44) or the Public Library (1 Water Street). The presentation that was made at the Committee meeting with highlights from Budget 2018 is also available on the website.

The next steps in the process are special budget meetings for public consultation which are scheduled for: November 16 at 3:30 p.m.

The budget meetings are open to the public and will be live streamed on the Municipal website. Video of the meetings will also be archived and available for viewing anytime on the Agenda & Minutes page of the website.

The public is encouraged to stay informed and engaged by asking questions during the budget process. Questions can be asked in person at the special meetings or asked via email or phone to any member of Council, Director of Finance/Treasurer Nicole Zywicki or CAO Brian Carré.