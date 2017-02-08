Recently, Kemptville & District Home Support helped celebrate Nora Lomox’s 90th birthday. Mayor Dave Gordon and MPP Steve Clark were at the dinner and presented her with Certificates of Congratulations. It’s great that David and Steve were able to take the time out of their busy schedules to be present for the meal and to honour her. Nora has been coming to the Centre for over 30 years. Volunteer staff baked her a special cake. A special Happy Birthday Nora!

KDHS provides valuable services in North Grenville and area…Meals on Wheels, a popular diner’s club, transportation, friendly visiting, foot care service and so much more. Drop in and visit the friendly staff, or visit www.kdhsi.com for more information.

It’s also a great opportunity to volunteer and meet new people, share ideas, develop new skills and to truly make a difference in people’s lives. North Grenville is an amazing place to live, so drop in and sign up as a volunteer, or just check out all their services. You will always be met with a friendly smile.