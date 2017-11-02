House of Lazarus book sale great success

The first ever House of Lazarus [HOL] book sale was a roaring success, with $1,100 raised for the HOL food bank and other outreach programs.

The book sale was held on October 20 and 21 at the Winchester United Church, and included CDs and DVDs, as well as thousands of books of every genre. It was very well attended, with many book lovers showing up to browse and pick up a new favourite. All proceeds from the sale go directly to the food bank and other outreach programs that are facilitated by HOL. Over 100 local families access the food bank every month, and the outreach programs reach an additional 1,200 people every year.

Don’t worry if you missed the sale. You can still support HOL on a regular basis by visiting them at 2245 Simms Street in Mountain. They have a second-hand shop that always has great deals on household goods, clothing, books, CDs, DVDs and more. For more information about HOL give them a call at 613-989-3830, or email them at [email protected]. You can also visit their website www.houseoflazarus.com.