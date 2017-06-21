Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) is pleased to announce a major modernization project that will double the current array of outpatient services offered by the busy hospital.

The project was driven by public consultations undertaken in 2016 that indicated an increasing demand in the region for outpatient services focused on children and youth, support for seniors and others living with chronic illnesses, and increased access to surgeons and other specialists close to home for residents of North Grenville.

KDH is currently unable to provide these vital programs and services due to space constraints and outdated facilities. KDH has only three clinic spaces and they are bursting at the seams, with 14 different specialists using them on various days of the week.

Additional specialists hoping to offer clinics at KDH have to be turned away. Located in the 1960s-era wing of the hospital, the current clinic spaces are old-fashioned, cramped and inefficient.

“We had to respond as soon as we could once the needs were identified,” said CEO Frank J. Vassallo. “When the Clinic Modernization Project is complete, KDH will be able to provide the patient-centred services our communities urgently need ─ for children and youth, additional specialists’ clinics, and expanded programs for people with chronic illnesses like diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD).”

Rather than building new, with the Clinic Modernization Project KDH is updating existing outmoded clinic space and renovating underutilized space to double the overall outpatient offerings that currently exist. With more clinic spaces, KDH will also be able to offer extended hours of operation and increase its focus on disease prevention, education, and wellness for all age groups.

While making these crucial services available to the people who need them, the new clinic spaces will also enhance the patient experience at KDH by providing much needed privacy and comfort for outpatients, and allowing the implementation of available new technologies for patient care, such as telemedicine and highly specialized equipment for clinic procedures.

A key component of this patient- and family-centred project is the creation of a private visiting or grieving space for families. Now a standard feature in hospitals, the concept of a designated room for families to gather in private did not exist when KDH opened its doors in 1960.

“We are pleased to be able to bring more specialized services to KDH,” said CEO Vassallo, “while at the same time bringing the original wing of the hospital up to the high standard of the new wing, opened in 2010, which houses our state of the art operating rooms, diagnostic imaging suite, and Emergency Room.”