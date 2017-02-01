Trustees with the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) met on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 and heard a presentation from Kemptville Public School Principal Tracy Staples. Tracy reported on KPS’s School Improvement Plan for Student Achievement. She said the school’s success in developing student literacy and numeracy can be attributed to a number of factors, including: the alignment of instructional approaches, common assessment tools, professional collaboration among staff and current instructional resources. For instance, in literacy staff collaborate to support student understanding of text by aligning approaches in both English and French when teaching students to make a connection between the text they are reading and themselves, another text, or the real world.

In math, the school culture enables students to take risks, advancing their learning. Teachers make extensive use of math tools, number strings and math talks to help students understand and problem solve.

At the same meeting, Trustees approved a new Public Concerns Resolution Policy. The policy enhances the board’s commitment to transparency and accountability, by clarifying that stakeholders can address concerns through a new Public Complaints Resolution Procedure, that will soon be introduced throughout the district. The policy will further the board’s effort to maintain productive and respectful relationships with parents, students, and other members of our communities.