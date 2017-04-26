by Bruce Robinson, KSK Member

Volunteers are the heart of the Kemptville Snowmobile Klub! As the KSK started wrapping up business for this season, they highlighted the volunteers that made a difference to the club this year. Although the snow was not very plentiful, it turned out to be the busiest season the club has ever experienced, due to the building of a new clubhouse and groomer storage facility, and, as a result, the best volunteer support to date!

The 2017 KSK Volunteer Awards were presented at the club’s annual

Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. Volunteers highlighted this year are:

Volunteer Rookie of the Year – Chris Voldock and Ron McLean

Volunteer of the Year – David Burns

Family of the Year – Doug, Spring and Isabella Williams.

The club is pleased to honour these hard-working volunteers and the many other volunteers who have worked hard all season making this a great year for the Kemptville Snowmobile Klub. Celebrate with us: April 23-29 is National Volunteer Week and take time to thank a volunteer.