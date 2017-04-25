The Village of Merrickville-Wolford will once again compete in 2017 as a National Finalist in the Communities in Bloom competition, where the Village was awarded 5 Blooms in the 2016 Provincial’s.

The CiB judges will tour the Village on July 6, 2017, when they will evaluate the Village on the following criteria: floral displays, landscaped areas, urban forestry, tidiness, community involvement, heritage conservation, turf maintenance and environmental awareness projects, and any efforts towards protecting and conserving the environment.

The Merrickville-Wolford Communities in Bloom Committee wants to involve the whole community in preparing for the 2017 National title. Volunteers are needed to help the CiB Committee prepare for the Judges arrival.

Behind the scenes of our world-renowned vacation destination, a dedicated group of residents and volunteers work together to support the objectives and values of the Communities in Bloom program, promoting involvement and action by citizens of all ages, municipal government, local organizations and businesses.

The program strives to improve the tidiness, appearance and visual appeal of neighbourhoods, parks, open spaces, and streets through the imaginative use of flowers, plants, and trees. A focus on environmental awareness and preservation of heritage and culture is also embedded in the program, resulting in improved quality of life for participating communities.

Tidy Up Tuesday: for 10 minutes at 10:00am, every Tuesday you could sweep the sidewalk and gutter in front of your business or residence, pick-up litter and cigarette butts, tidy up back alleys, or pull weeds.

Residents of Merrickville-Wolford are invited to participate by volunteering, or just by improving and up keeping their properties. If you would like to volunteer visit our website www.merrickvillecib.com, or email [email protected], or if would like more information on the Communities In Bloom program please contact [email protected].