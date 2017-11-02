North Grenville Community Fund Comedy Date Night…. what a night!

by Anne Kotlarchuk

It was a sold out show at the North Grenville Municipal Centre for the second annual Comedy Date Night organized by the North Grenville Community Fund with the assistance of Anne Kotlarchuk, ALK Event Management, the committee, and many amazing Kemptville volunteers. The room was tastefully decorated by Krista Kennelly, of K Vacations, along with the assistance of a dedicated group of high school students getting community service hours. Tables were dressed with linen from Gypsy Rose Weddings and Events, and Halloween-themed centre pieces from Vanessa at Dill Flower Studios. Plus, LED lighting from Quality Entertainment, finished the room off perfectly.

A buffet was replenished by the tireless efforts of Anna Van Adrichem-Rochon and many assistants, with delicious goodies from B&H – Your Local Grocer, Grahame’s Bakery, Parmalat Cheese, Brewed Awakenings, and Rideau Roastery. Beer from Windmill Brewery and wine from Pelee Island Winery was served to guests by a great group of Kinsmen Club volunteers, led by Chris Drozda. Comedians from Yuk Yuks entertained the 350 guests in attendance.

A silent auction from local businesses, a $425 share-the-wealth raffle, plus first and second place prizes for best costumes, offered guests many opportunities to go home with gifts and cash.

The North Grenville Community Fund presented the Kinsmen Club and Victory Time Farm each with a cash donation of $1,400. These contributions could not have been possible without the support of sponsors, volunteers, and our community. We’re all in this together, and we appreciate the amount of interest and assistance received, for the past two years.

We were supported by many more businesses including; Title Sponsor, Manulife; Stage Headliner, Hard Stones Grill Restaurant; the North Grenville Times; O’Farrell Financial; Kemptville Building Centre; Myers Kemptville; Fidelity Investments; Classic Graphics; The Kemptville Advance; The Heat Source; Thomas Byrne Barristers; Yuk Yuk’s; 97.5 JuiceFM; Chosenhill; RB Heating; Boushel’s Property Maintenance; Beking Egg Farm; Saltastic; Kemptville Suites; Grenville Mutual; Howell Electric; Randy’s Automotive; and, Abbott Road Suites.

If you missed the event, and want to learn how you can be a philanthropist in our community, take a look at our website www.ngcf.ca. Please like our Facebook page, to keep up with our news and events.

The North Grenville Community Fund Committee, chair Daren Givoque, Nancy Morgan, Geraldine Taylor, Pat Leahy, Penny Beavis, Wendy Van Keulen, D’von Wallace, and Sarah Lystiuk, wish to thank everyone that attended, all the supporting businesses and volunteers that helped – Audrey Carignan, Mary-Anne Leang, Cora and John Beking, Norma and Mike Mackenzie, Nicole Millest, Sue Greenough, Debi Allen Moore, Lisa Leduc, Charlotte Beavis, Bryonie Baxter, Peter Morgan, Chris Morgan, Anna Van Adrichem-Rochon, Michelle Haggart, Nancy Condie, Darcie Flagg and the Kinsmen. Volunteers keep our community connected and viable!

Anyone can be a philanthropist. Contact the North Grenville Community Fund to find out how to pay it forward and create a legacy to be carried on by your future generations. For more information, to be on our committee or to volunteer, send an email to