The Two Rivers Food Hub hosted a group of about 100 of their buyers and sellers in the ballroom at the Gallipeau Centre in Smiths Falls for their first annual Growing Season Planning & Chef’s Potluck Event. Food was provided by way of the Chef’s Potluck that had a contest component, diners were asked to vote for favourite bites with the high scoring chef taking home a Golden Pan trophy.

This year’s inaugural winner of the Golden Pan is Andreas Baumann of Green Lake Maple for his incredibly rich and yummy maple sticky buns… Honourable mention goes to runner up David Schaub of the Black Cat Bistro for a delicious ‘cold meatloaf kale salad’ using Bushgarden’s Pilgrimage Cheese and a selection of Two Rivers’ root cellar roots; other runners up included Ashton Naturals with assorted pickles and King’s Creek Garlic Farm with a black garlic jelly appetizer.

Beverages were provided by local craft breweries 4 Degrees and the Perth Brewery, kombucha from Loon Kombucha and Artizen as well as a unique Apple-Garlic Scape wine (‘The Great A-Scape’) from Kozroots Farm.

The evening was opened with remarks by Two Rivers Food Hub board chair, Peter McKenna who acknowledged the recent tragedy in Quebec City and introduced the evening. General Manager Bruce Enloe gave an overview of the 2016 season and an update on the current state of the organization.

The purpose of the evening was to gather information from all the food hub stakeholders on what to produce for the 2017 season—Producers filled out production schedules and Producers and Buyers worked together on a worksheet designed to help anticipate upcoming trends and help determine future projects.

The Two Rivers Food Hub would like to thank all the producers and buyers who attended the event for participating; there was a great deal of positive feedback and we are all looking forward to an excellent and productive 2017.

The Two Rivers Food Hub is a not-for-profit social enterprise with a mandate to support the small and medium sized farm community in our area. It accomplishes this by expanding markets, providing shared agricultural, packaging and processing tools, commercial kitchens for rent, season extending storage and with workshops and farmer training.

For more information or to reach the Two Rivers Food Hub website, please visit www.tworiversfoodhub.com, emailinfo@tworiversfoodhub.com, or call the hub directly at 613-205-1338.

