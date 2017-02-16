Applications for the Royal Canadian Legion Provincial Bursary Program are still being accepted. If you are a student who is currently attending a college, university or any other post-secondary institution, you may qualify for a bursary of up to $500 per each academic year. Applications must be received by Provincial Command before Friday March 31, 2017.

Eligibility :

Ex-Servicemen or currently serving members of the Canadian Forces (Regular, Reserve and Merchant (Navy) and their children and grandchildren.

Ordinary and Life members of the Royal Canadian Legion and their children and grandchildren.

Associate members of the Royal Canadian Legion and their children.

Ladies’ Auxiliary members and their children and grandchildren.

Step children and step grandchildren may be considered.

Application forms are available at branches of the Royal Canadian Legion. Application forms can also be downloaded from the Legion’s Provincial web-site. www.on.legion.ca/remembrance/youth-programs/bursaries

Please note: completed application forms must be mailed to the address shown on the application form. Forms sent by email or fax will not be accepted.

For further information contact the Legion Branch nearest you or Douglas Brunton Zone G-3 Bursary Chairman at 613-258- 5111 . E-mail [email protected]